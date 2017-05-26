FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 26
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 26, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 3 months ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 26

3 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, May 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
=========================EVENTS===============================  
      
    BRATISLAVA: Day 1 of the Globsec conference with the Slovak
and Polish President, Andrej Kiska and Andrzej Duda, and
Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic.
    Related stories:                   
==========================NEWS================================  
  
    EXTREMISM: Slovak prosecutors took steps to ban a far-right
party that won its first parliamentary seats last year, saying
on Thursday it posed a threat to the country's democratic
system.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Britain's biggest carmarker Jaguar Land
Rover (JLR) said on Thursday that Slovakia's offer of state aid
to secure the construction of a 1 billion-pound ($1.3 billion)
plant falls within EU guidelines after officials launched a
probe.
    Story:              Related stories:                      
    
    REUTERS SUMMIT - CEZ: Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR is close to
acquiring a renewable power project in Germany as it pursues a
strategy of investing in renewable plants and smaller energy
technology firms, while remaining open to a big acquisition if
the opportunity arose.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
 ** For other news from Reuters Central & Eastern Europe
Investment Summit, click here
        
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
       
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.