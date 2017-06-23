BRATISLAVA, June 23 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
BRATISLAVA - A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak
unit continues for the fourth day after talks on wage deal
failed on Thursday.
VOLKSWAGEN: A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will
continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed,
union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
EU-IMMIGRATION: European Union leaders meeting in Brussels
will try to gloss over their feud about who takes in refugees, a
change of tactic that some diplomats have linked to Germany's
election in September.
