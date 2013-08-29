FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2013 / 8:00 AM / 4 years ago

Slovak telecom office starts accepting bids for 4G network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Slovak Telecom Office started accepting bids for mobile spectrum frequencies that operators need to build fourth-generation mobile broadband networks, it said on its web site.

Bidders in the electronic auction for frequencies in the 800 MHz, 1,800 MHz and 2,600 MHz bands can submit their offers until Oct. 7, the regulator said.

News web site www.sme.sk reported current market players Slovak Telekom, Orange and a unit of Telefonica Czech Republic have all participated in consultations ahead of the auction along with companies Towercom, Satro and Swan.

It said Czech-based PPF Mobile Services was also interested. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
