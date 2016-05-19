UPDATE 1-Slovakia's carmakers see higher production in 2016

(Adds Peugeot Citroen and Volkswagen output plans, background)

BRATISLAVA, May 19 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s carmakers are forecasting higher production in 2016, giving an early boost to the central European country’s economy ahead of an expansion in car manufacturing capacity in the coming years.

The country of 5.4 million people is home to three car plants and is expecting a fourth to come online in 2018, once Jaguar Land Rover completes a 1.4 billion euro ($1.6 billion) factory it agreed to build last year.

With production set to again top 1 million cars this year, according to industry experts, the new plant will add to a car industry that is already a driving force of the local economy.

After producing a record 338,000 cars in 2015, Kia Motors’ Slovak factory expects its output to rise again in 2016 thanks to growing exports to recovering markets in the euro zone, Chief Executive Eek Hee Lee said on Thursday.

That growth is helping to offset tougher conditions in Russia, the CEO said.

“We expect another record year. The Russian market is difficult right now but we’re trying to expand our markets to western Europe,” he told reporters.

Peugeot Citroen also expects a 5 percent rise in output at its Slovak plant after last year’s output of 303,000 cars, Chief Executive Remi Girardon reiterated on Thursday. Last week, Volkswagen Slovakia said it expected 2016 production to remain at the 2015 level of almost 400,000 cars.

The car industry employs 250,000 people both directly and indirectly and represents 44 percent of the country’s industrial output. Most of the production is exported, lifting an economy expected to grow by 3.2 percent this year and which has been an outperformer among euro zone members.

In its latest outlook in February, the finance ministry said car production would help to push growth in the coming years to levels last seen before the global financial crisis.