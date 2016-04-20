FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 20, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Slovakia's auto production to reach at least 1 mln vehicles in 2016 -association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, April 20 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s auto production should reach at least 1 million vehicles in 2016 under a cautious scenario, the country’s Automotive Industry Associaion said on Wednesday.

“We expect this year’s output to top one million but we don’t see a fierce growth from last year... we are at the maximum output capacity of existing facilities,” the association’s president Juraj Sinay said.

Last year, Slovak factories owned by Volkswagen, Kia and PSA Peugeot Citroen made 1,038,503 cars. The industry employs 250,000 people both directly and indirectly and represents 44 percent of the country’s industrial output. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova)

