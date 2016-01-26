FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak central bank leaves counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks at zero
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2016 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Slovak central bank leaves counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks at zero

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank (NBS) voted on Tuesday to leave its countercyclical capital buffer for banks at zero, despite indications in the past months it may raise it.

The countercyclical buffer is an extra capital requirement of up to 2.5 percent of weighted assets that central banks can apply on all banks at times when credit in an economy heats up.

“The NBS board decided to set the countercyclical capital buffer at 0 percent,” the bank said in Tuesday’s release accompanying its quarterly economic outlook.

It gave no details or outlook on when the buffer may be activated. Banks normally have a year to adapt when the requirement is changed.

NBS’ chief of macroprudential policy department said in November that there was a “high chance” the euro zone country’s bank regulator would activate the buffer if loan growth would maintain its quite fast pace.

Several non-euro zone European countries - the Czech Republic, Norway and Sweden - have slapped the extra countercyclical capital buffer on their banking sectors.

Slovak banks survived the global financial crisis without any need for state aid, and banks remain well capitalised.

The five largest Slovak banks face separate, individual extra capital buffers introduced gradually from this year to reflect their systemic importance. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.