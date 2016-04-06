Slovak banking sector resilient to potential shocks - central bank

BRATISLAVA, April 6 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s banking sector is resilient to potential shocks thanks to high capital adequacy ratios and its ability to generate net interest income so far but a drop in margins brings questions over future profits, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said in its yearly financial stability report that eight banks would post losses under its crisis scenarios and some would also see their capital drop under the 8 percent minimum in the worse of its two stress scenarios.

But all the banks would meet the minimum 8 percent capital adequacy under an “economic downturn” stress scenario that would involve weaker growth in emerging markets, nervosity in finacial markets and global downturn that would lead to weaker foreign demand, falling domestic economy and unemployment growth.

The banks would need to raise their capital by 16 million euros or 0.3 percent to meet the 10.5 percent capital adequacy level under this scenario.

The “long-term recession” scenario involving deeper recession in 2017 and negative inflation would require banks to raise their capital by 3 million euros to reach the 8 percent capital adequacy and by 132 million euros to reach the 10.5 percent capital adequacy.

The central bank said worse performance compared to last year’s stress tests is due to a stricter methodology.

Slovak banks survived the European debt crisis with no need for any state aid and with sufficient capital levels.

The main Slovak banks are CSOB, Postova Banka, Slovenska Sporitelna, Tatra Banka and VUB .

The central bank also said it saw a 12.7-percent growth in credit for households last year, the fastest growth among EU countries, and the country’s fastest growth in credit for businesses since the global crisis that has peaked at 9 percent in December 2015.

Risks for the banking sector involved low interest rates that endanger the profitability of banks, the report said.

“The fact that not even the fastest growth in credit in Slovakia’s history could compensate for the falling interest rate margins will be amplified by an easier possibility of early repayment of housing loans, which will accelerate the drop in interest rate margins,” the bank said.

“These conditions put into question the sustainability of the traditional business model of Slovakia’s banking sector.” (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)