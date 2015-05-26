FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak central bank slaps extra capital buffers on big banks
May 26, 2015

Slovak central bank slaps extra capital buffers on big banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 26 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank said on Tuesday it had chosen five banks as locally systemic-important institutions and set individual capital buffers for them.

The bank said it had defined CSOB, Postova Banka, Slovenska Sporitelna, Tatra Banka, VUB as locally systemically important banks.

It said an extra capital buffer named O-SII would be 1.5 percent for Tatra Banka and 2 percent for all the other banks.

Slovenska Sporitelna, Tatra and VUB will also be obliged to hold an extra 1 percent in capital as a systemic risk buffer, the bank said.

The buffers will be implemented gradually from 2016, the bank said.

Slovak banks have survived the European debt crisis with no need for any state aid and with sufficient capital levels. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; writing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
