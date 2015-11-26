FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak central bank likely to impose counter-cyclical buffer on banks
November 26, 2015

Slovak central bank likely to impose counter-cyclical buffer on banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank is very likely to impose a counter-cyclical capital buffer on the banking sector, chief Marek Licak of the bank’s macroprudential policy department said on Thursday.

The central bank did not say when it would decide on the capital buffer but will next review the situation at the end of January. Under normal circumstances, banks are given a year to comply.

The banks said the sector’s capital adequacy was strong at 17.5 percent, well over the regulatory minimum. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet)

