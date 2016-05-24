FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak central bank maintains extra capital buffers on big banks
May 24, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Slovak central bank maintains extra capital buffers on big banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 24 (Reuters) - Slovakia's central bank has
agreed to maintain extra capital buffers on systemically
important banks at overall rates of 2-3 percent from next year.
    The following table shows the main banks followed by their
parent groups and the breakdown of the two extra capital buffer
rates valid from Jan. 1, 2017:
 Bank                                    O-SII    Systemic
                                          (%)     risk (%)
 CSOB /KBC                                 1         1
 Postova Banka /J&T group                  2         -
 Slovenska Sporitelna /Erste Group         1         2
 Bank                                             
 Tatra Banka /Raiffeisen                   1        1.5
 VUB Banka /Intesa Sanpaolo                1         2
 
 (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
