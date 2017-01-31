Slovak central bank maintains countercyclical buffer for banks at 0.5 pct

BRATISLAVA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank decided on Tuesday to maintain a countercyclical capital buffer for banks at a rate of 0.5 percent.

Banks must meet the additional buffer starting from August this year after the central bank opted last year to become the first among the euro zone to put the charge in place to tame lending.

The bank's quarterly decisions come in to effect after a year period, meaning Tuesday's decision is effective from February 2018. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jason Hovet)