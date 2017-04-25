FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Slovak central bank maintains countercyclical capital buffer rate for banks at 0.5 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 4 months ago

Slovak central bank maintains countercyclical capital buffer rate for banks at 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, April 25 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank decided on Tuesday to maintain a countercyclical capital buffer for banks at a rate of 0.5 percent.

Banks must meet the additional buffer starting from August this year after the central bank opted last year to become the first among the euro zone to put the charge in place to tame lending.

The bank's quarterly decisions come in to effect after a year period, meaning Tuesday's decision is effective from May 2018.

Slovak banks, including CSOB , Postova Banka, Slovenska Sporitelna , Tatra Banka and VUB , are mostly foreign owned and have held up well in recent years, backed by low loan-to-deposit ratios, relatively high capital levels and an economy that has outpaced euro zone peers. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.