Slovak central bank maintains countercyclical capital buffer rate for banks at 0.5 pct

BRATISLAVA, April 25 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank decided on Tuesday to maintain a countercyclical capital buffer for banks at a rate of 0.5 percent.

Banks must meet the additional buffer starting from August this year after the central bank opted last year to become the first among the euro zone to put the charge in place to tame lending.

The bank's quarterly decisions come in to effect after a year period, meaning Tuesday's decision is effective from May 2018.

Slovak banks, including CSOB , Postova Banka, Slovenska Sporitelna , Tatra Banka and VUB , are mostly foreign owned and have held up well in recent years, backed by low loan-to-deposit ratios, relatively high capital levels and an economy that has outpaced euro zone peers. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jan Lopatka)