Slovak central bank keeps counter-cyclical buffer at 0.5 pct
October 25, 2016 / 2:06 PM

Slovak central bank keeps counter-cyclical buffer at 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Slovakia's central bank decided on Tuesday to keep an extra capital buffer for banks at a rate of 0.5 percent as of November 2017, the bank said on Tuesday.

The decision leaves the buffer introduced for the first time in July this year in response to fast-growing lending, with effect from August 2017.

Slovakia became the first euro zone country in July to follow non-euro zone members the Czech Republic, Norway and Sweden in imposing the additional countercyclical capital buffer to limit lending growth.

Slovak banks, mostly foreign owned, have held up well in recent years, backed by low loan-to-deposit ratios, relatively high capital levels and an economy that has outpaced euro zone peers. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

