FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Demand for Slovak dollar issue strong-debt agency
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

Demand for Slovak dollar issue strong-debt agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 10 - Demand for Slovakia’s first 10-year dollar-denominated bond launched on Thursday has been very strong, the country’s debt agency said.

“Demand is very very good,” Daniel Bytcanek, head of the finance ministry’s Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) told Reuters.

The Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported earlier the euro zone country had opened books for the inaugural dollar issue, lead-managed by Barclays, Citi and JP Morgan.

Guidance was set at 262.5-275 basis points over US Treasuries. The issue was expected to be priced later on Thursday. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.