LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic, rated A2/A/A+, has opened books for an inaugural dollar issue. Lead managers Barclays, Citi and JP Morgan set guidance at 262.5bp to 275bp over US Treasuries for the 10-year Reg S/144a benchmark.

The trade is expected to be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand)