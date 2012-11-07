Books on Slovakia's 12-year bond open on strong demand

LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic (A2/A/A+) has opened books on a new 12-year euro-denominated Reg S benchmark bond, after receiving EUR1.2bn of shadow orders, banks managing the trade said.

Lead managers Societe Generale, Erste Group and UniCredit have revised guidance to mid-swaps plus 150-153bp, after marketing the bond at mid-swaps plus 155bp area earlier on Wednesday.

The deal will price later on Wednesday, said one lead manager. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)