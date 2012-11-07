FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orders top EUR2bn on Slovakia's new 12-yr bond
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2012 / 11:24 AM / in 5 years

Orders top EUR2bn on Slovakia's new 12-yr bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic (A2/A/A+) has received EUR2bn of orders for its new 12-year euro-denominated Reg S benchmark bond, and has fixed the spread at mid-swaps plus 150bp, banks managing the trade said on Wednesday.

Banks said that 140 accounts had participated in the deal so far and that order books will close at 1130GMT.

Lead managers Societe Generale, Erste Group and UniCredit earlier set official guidance at mid-swaps plus 150-153bp when order books opened, after marketing the bond at mid-swaps plus 155bp area earlier on Wednesday.

Allocations and pricing will take place later on Wednesday, banks said.

Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
