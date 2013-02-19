FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia hires for EUR-denominated bond
February 19, 2013

Slovakia hires for EUR-denominated bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic, rated A2/A/A+, has mandated banks for a euro-denominated international bond issue, lead managers said on Tuesday.

The sovereign has hired Deutsche Bank, ING, Societe Generale and local Slovenska Sportilena, a unit of Erste Group, as joint lead managers on the deal.

“It will definitely be long-dated, we are just deciding now whether it will be 10-years or longer,” said a source close to the deal, who added that the transaction is potentially this week’s business. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and John Geddie; Editing by Sudip Roy)


