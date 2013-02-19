Slovakia sets initial price thoughts on 10-year bond

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic, rated A2/A/A+, is taking indications of interest on its upcoming 10-year euro-denominated bond issue, with initial price thoughts set at mid-high 120s basis points over mid-swaps, according to a lead manager.

The Reg S-only transaction, which carries collective action clause language, is expected to be this week’s business and will be of benchmark size.

Deutsche Bank, ING, Societe Generale and local Slovenska Sportilena, a unit of Erste Group, are joint lead managers on the deal. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)