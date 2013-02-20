FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia sets official guidance on 10-year euro bond
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 20, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia sets official guidance on 10-year euro bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic, rated A2/A/A+, has set price guidance of 125bp area over mid-swaps for its upcoming 10-year euro-denominated bond issue, said a lead manager.

The sovereign begun taking indications of interest for the issue on Tuesday at mid-high 120s basis points over mid-swaps.

Books are open on the Reg S-only transaction, which carries collective action clause language, and is expected to be today’s business.

Deutsche Bank, ING, Societe Generale and local Slovenska Sportilena, a unit of Erste Group, are joint-lead managers on the deal. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.