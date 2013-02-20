Slovakia sets official guidance on 10-year euro bond

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic, rated A2/A/A+, has set price guidance of 125bp area over mid-swaps for its upcoming 10-year euro-denominated bond issue, said a lead manager.

The sovereign begun taking indications of interest for the issue on Tuesday at mid-high 120s basis points over mid-swaps.

Books are open on the Reg S-only transaction, which carries collective action clause language, and is expected to be today’s business.

Deutsche Bank, ING, Societe Generale and local Slovenska Sportilena, a unit of Erste Group, are joint-lead managers on the deal. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)