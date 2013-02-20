Slovakia prices EUR1.75BN bond at MS+122bp - lead

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic (A2/A/A+) has priced a 3% EUR1.75bn 10-year Reg S bond at MS+122bp, according to a lead.

The bond was priced at 98.898 to yield 3.13% via Deutsche Bank, ING, Societe Generale and Slovenska Sportilena.

Earlier on Wednesday, the sovereign revised guidance from the mid-to-high 120s over swaps to MS+125bp. This was further tightened to 122bp-125bp over swaps. Final guidance was MS+122bp.

Order books were at EUR2.2bn when books closed. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)