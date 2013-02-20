FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia prices EUR1.75BN bond at MS+122bp - lead
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 20, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

Slovakia prices EUR1.75BN bond at MS+122bp - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic (A2/A/A+) has priced a 3% EUR1.75bn 10-year Reg S bond at MS+122bp, according to a lead.

The bond was priced at 98.898 to yield 3.13% via Deutsche Bank, ING, Societe Generale and Slovenska Sportilena.

Earlier on Wednesday, the sovereign revised guidance from the mid-to-high 120s over swaps to MS+125bp. This was further tightened to 122bp-125bp over swaps. Final guidance was MS+122bp.

Order books were at EUR2.2bn when books closed. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.