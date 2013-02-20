Slovakia 10-year euro bond books close at EUR2.2bn

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic, rated A2/A/A+, has received EUR2.2bn in orders for its upcoming 10-year euro-denominated bond, according to one of the lead managers.

Books are now closed on the issue, with final guidance set at 122bp over mid-swaps.

The deal is expected to launch within the next two hours, with pricing to follow later today.

The sovereign began taking indications of interest for the issue on Tuesday at mid-to-high 120s over mid-swaps. Guidance was revised to plus 125bp area in the early morning and later tightened to 122bp-125bp.

Deutsche Bank, ING, Societe Generale and local bank Slovenska Sportilena, a unit of Erste Group, are joint lead managers on the Reg S-only transaction, which carries collective action clause language. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Alex Chambers)