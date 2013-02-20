FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia 10-year euro bond books close at EUR2.2bn
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 20, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia 10-year euro bond books close at EUR2.2bn

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic, rated A2/A/A+, has received EUR2.2bn in orders for its upcoming 10-year euro-denominated bond, according to one of the lead managers.

Books are now closed on the issue, with final guidance set at 122bp over mid-swaps.

The deal is expected to launch within the next two hours, with pricing to follow later today.

The sovereign began taking indications of interest for the issue on Tuesday at mid-to-high 120s over mid-swaps. Guidance was revised to plus 125bp area in the early morning and later tightened to 122bp-125bp.

Deutsche Bank, ING, Societe Generale and local bank Slovenska Sportilena, a unit of Erste Group, are joint lead managers on the Reg S-only transaction, which carries collective action clause language. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.