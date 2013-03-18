Slovakia plans dual-tranche Swiss franc-denominated bond

LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic, rated A/A2/A+, is planning to issue a dual-tranche Swiss franc-denominated bond, one of the lead managers said.

The sovereign has set guidance of 75bp area over mid-swaps, or 1.425% in yield terms, for a CHF150m 6.5-year tranche and 100bp area over mid-swaps, or 2.159% in yield terms, for a CHF100m 10.5-year bond.

Order books on the issue are expected to close at short notice.

UBS and BNP Paribas are the lead managers on the transaction.