Slovakia prices dual-tranche Swiss franc bond
#Credit Markets
March 18, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

Slovakia prices dual-tranche Swiss franc bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic, rated A/A2/A+, has raised CHF575m through a dual tranche bond offering, one of the lead managers said.

The sovereign priced a CHF400m 6.5-year tranche at a spread of 75bp over mid-swaps to yield 1.424% and a CHF175m 10.5-year tranche at 100bp over mid-swaps to yield 2.154%.

The first note, due in October 2019, carries a coupon of 1.375%, while the longer-dated note, due in October 2023, printed with a coupon of 2.125%.

The sovereign released price guidance on the issue earlier on Monday, with minimum size for the two tenors set at CHF150m and CHF100m respectively.

UBS and BNP Paribas are the lead managers on the deal. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
