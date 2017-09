LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic on Thursday opened books and started marketing a 15-year euro benchmark deal in the mid-swaps plus 110bp area, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign, rated A2/A/A+, on Wednesday set initial price thoughts in the 115bp area over mid-swaps via leads Natixis, Slovenska Sporitelna (Erste Group) and UniCredit.

The Reg S notes are expected to print later on Thursday. (Reporting By Josie Cox; Editing by Sudip Roy)