Slovakia sets final guidance on 15-year euro bond

LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Slovakia has set final guidance on its upcoming issue of a 15-year euro benchmark deal in the range of 105bp-110bp over mid-swaps, according to a source.

The sovereign, rated A2/A/A+, on Wednesday set initial price thoughts for the issue in the 115bp area over mid-swaps, revised on Thursday to 110bp area.

The order book is more than EUR2.5bn.

Natixis, Slovenska Sporitelna (Erste Group) and UniCredit are the lead managers on the Reg S transaction, which is expected to price later on Thursday.