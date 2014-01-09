FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia sets final guidance on 15-year euro bond
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Slovakia sets final guidance on 15-year euro bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Slovakia has set final guidance on its upcoming issue of a 15-year euro benchmark deal in the range of 105bp-110bp over mid-swaps, according to a source.

The sovereign, rated A2/A/A+, on Wednesday set initial price thoughts for the issue in the 115bp area over mid-swaps, revised on Thursday to 110bp area.

The order book is more than EUR2.5bn.

Natixis, Slovenska Sporitelna (Erste Group) and UniCredit are the lead managers on the Reg S transaction, which is expected to price later on Thursday.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.