FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia sets final spread on EUR1.5bn 15-year bond
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Slovakia sets final spread on EUR1.5bn 15-year bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Slovakia is set to raise EUR1.5bn through its upcoming issue of a 15-year international bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated A2/A/A+, has set a final spread of 105bp over mid-swaps for the issue, as orders swelled to around EUR4bn before reconciliation from more than 170 accounts.

Final terms came at the tight end of the final guidance range of 105bp-110bp over mid-swaps and tight to initial price thoughts of 115bp area released on Wednesday afternoon, when the country began collecting indications of interest from investors.

Natixis, Slovenska Sporitelna (Erste Group) and UniCredit are the lead managers on the Reg S transaction, which is expected to price later on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.