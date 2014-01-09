Slovakia sets final spread on EUR1.5bn 15-year bond

LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Slovakia is set to raise EUR1.5bn through its upcoming issue of a 15-year international bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated A2/A/A+, has set a final spread of 105bp over mid-swaps for the issue, as orders swelled to around EUR4bn before reconciliation from more than 170 accounts.

Final terms came at the tight end of the final guidance range of 105bp-110bp over mid-swaps and tight to initial price thoughts of 115bp area released on Wednesday afternoon, when the country began collecting indications of interest from investors.

Natixis, Slovenska Sporitelna (Erste Group) and UniCredit are the lead managers on the Reg S transaction, which is expected to price later on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)