UPDATE 2-Slovakia frontloads borrowing with costs at record lows

* Slovaks sell 1.25 bln euros worth of new 12-yr bonds

* Demand sound, borrowing costs at record lows

* Frontloading of 2013 funding precautionary step -FinMin (Adds quotes, amount sold, details)

By Martin Santa and John Geddie

BRATISLAVA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Slovakia sold 1.25 billion euros ($1.60 billion) of new 12-year bonds on Wednesday, taking advantage of record low borrowing costs and demand from international buyers to front-load its funding for 2013.

The euro zone country used a syndicate of banks to place the paper, allowing it to reach a broader range of investors than via a traditional debt auction.

Slovakia has flirted all year with the possibility of an internationally targeted bond but the finance ministry had suggested just a month ago that rising debt and concerns about the stability of the euro zone might force it to drop the plan.

The European Commission said on Wednesday it saw Slovakia’s debt burden rising sharply, to nearly 55.9 percent of economic output in 2014, and said the country would not be able to bring its budget deficit within EU limits next year as planned.

The increase in debt reflects the deficit and Slovakia’s obligations to the euro zone’s bailout funds.

The new bond, due on Nov. 15, 2024 and paying a 3.375 percent coupon, was priced at the tight end of initial guidance set at 150-153 basis points over the benchmark swaps curve.

“This was a very good deal,” Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said. “This is the lowest interest (rate) on record paid on Slovak long-term maturity (debt).”

“This is good news for our refinancing and will also ease pressure on public finances,” Kazimir added.

Slovakia’s closest outstanding bond by maturity is a 4.375 percent October 2025 issue that was bid on Wednesday at mid-swaps plus 147 basis points, for an outright yield of 3.49 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The premium paid to investors for holding Slovak seven-year debt rather than benchmark German Bunds was around 168.0 basis points, well below a peak of 405.1 basis points seen last December as the euro zone crisis intensified.

Total orders of 2.1 billion euros were received, the Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said. The sale was Slovakia’s first targeting foreign investors since May, when it sold a $1.5 billion 10-year bond.

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, UniCredit and Slovenska Sporitelna, the Slovak unit of Erste Group, managed the sale for the government.

Other central European states have also taken advantage of rock-bottom borrowing costs in euros recently. Slovakia’s neighbour the Czech Republic raised 750 million euros ($970 million) last month by reopening a 10-year bond, while Poland sold 1.75 billion euros of 12-year bonds in October.

GROSS BORROWING, DEBT ON RISE

Kazimir, who considers front-loading next year’s borrowing requirements to be a precautionary measure in case market sentiment deteriorates as it did last winter, said Slovakia now has a cash buffer of around 5 billion euros available.

The country’s gross borrowing in bonds and treasury bills should rise to 8.345 billion euros next year, from 7.722 billion euros this year, according to the 2013 state budget draft.

The European Commission, in its updated autumn forecast released on Wednesday, saw Slovakia’s government debt rising to 51.7 percent of output this year, from 43.3 percent in 2011, and then to 54.3 percent in 2013 and 55.9 percent in 2014.

Prime Minister Robert Fico said he was confident the government would be able to cut the budget deficit below the EU’s 3 percent limit as pledged next year, although the Commission anticipates a 3.2 percent gap. This year’s deficit ceiling is 4.6 percent.

“We are able to achieve what we have promised and we created a reserve to do so,” Fico said on Wednesday in reaction to the Commission’s forecast.

Slovakia, rated A with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s and A2 with negative outlook by Moody‘s, will have outstanding debt of 5.691 billion euros in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Writing by Martin Santa; Editing by Catherine Evans)