UPDATE 1-Slovakia jumps into foreign debt markets with 12-year bond

(Adds bond size, final order book, comment)

PRAGUE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Slovakia offered a new 12-year, 1.5 billion euro bond on Tuesday, drawing strong demand as it sought to tap international markets while yields fall on chances the ECB will soon begin buying euro zone sovereign debt.

The country, rated ‘A’ by Standard & Poor‘s, jumped into markets early in 2015 after being absent for much of 2014, when it was trying to keep its debt load below legal limits that would force budget cuts.

Euro zone member Slovakia was the first out of central Europe to go to foreign markets this year. It joined a raft of other governments from the region in issuing new debt as yields across the region sank on expectations the European Central Bank would loosen policy soon - possibly as early as next week’s meeting.

The country offered the bond at 56 basis points above mid-swaps, tightened from the initial guidance in the area of 60 bps, Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported. The book size was over 5.5 billion euros, IFR said.

“They went as soon as they could and used a very good environment before the ECB. The timing is pretty good. There is no competing supply,” a source from one of the lead managers of the issue said.

Slovakia last tapped euro markets a year ago, when it sold a 15-year, 1.5 billion-euro bond at 105 bps over mid-swaps.

KBC, Societe Generale and Erste Group led the new issue.

The country has cut its budget deficit below the EU limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product. Its funding requirements are about 5.1 billion euros in bond issues, a touch higher than in 2014.

Debt agency Ardal plans to offer up to 2.5 billion euros in syndicated sales this year. Besides 12-year paper, Slovakia will also look at a new bond with a 5-7 year maturity, Ardal has said. It will also offer up to 3 billion worth of bonds in auctions.

Slovakia’s debt is below 55 percent of GDP, well under euro zone averages. Its economy is expected to grow 2.6 percent in 2015, up from a forecast 2.4 percent in 2014. The country has benefited from recovering growth, falling deficits and demand for yield in Europe’s low-interest-rate environment.

The yield on a 10-year Slovak benchmark bond dropped 5 basis points on Tuesday. It has fallen by more than half since the middle of 2014 to 1.084 percent, 61 bps over a similar-dated German bund. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Larry King)