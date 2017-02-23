Slovak Republic hires banks for long dated euro benchmark bond

LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic, acting through the Ministry of Finance and represented by the Debt and Liquidity Management Agency, has mandated banks for a potential long dated Reg S euro benchmark bond, according to a lead.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Societe Generale and Tatra Banka (Raiffeisen International Group) have been named as joint lead managers for a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe, starting from February 27.

The sovereign is rated A2/A+/A+, all with stable outlooks. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)