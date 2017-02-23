FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic hires banks for long dated euro benchmark bond
February 23, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 6 months ago

Slovak Republic hires banks for long dated euro benchmark bond

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic, acting through the Ministry of Finance and represented by the Debt and Liquidity Management Agency, has mandated banks for a potential long dated Reg S euro benchmark bond, according to a lead.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Societe Generale and Tatra Banka (Raiffeisen International Group) have been named as joint lead managers for a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe, starting from February 27.

The sovereign is rated A2/A+/A+, all with stable outlooks. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

