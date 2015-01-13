FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia announces final guidance of MS+57bp (+/-1bp) for 12-year euro bond
#Financials
January 13, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Slovakia announces final guidance of MS+57bp (+/-1bp) for 12-year euro bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - Slovakia has tightened guidance to 57bp over mid-swaps (plus or minus 1bp) for a benchmark-sized 12-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead. The deal will price in range with demand for the new bond in excess of 5bn.

The latest price level compares with official guidance of plus 60bp area and initial price thoughts of low to mid 60bp over mid-swaps announced earlier on Tuesday.

The issuer is rated A2 by Moody‘s, A by Standard & Poor’s and A+ by Fitch.

The deal is expected to price later today via KBC Group, Societe Generale CIB and Erste Group. The Reg S notes will settle on January 21, 2015, and mature on January 21, 2027. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Anil Mayre)

