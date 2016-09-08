Slovak rescue helicopter crashes, four dead

BRATISLAVA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A rescue helicopter crashed in central Slovakia on Wednesday night, killing three rescuers and a patient aboard, a spokeswoman for the private rescue service Air Transport Europe said.

Rescuers found the helicopter and four bodies on Thursday morning in Strelniky, a mountainous area near Banska Bystrica, around 240 kilometres east of the capital, Bratislava.

The spokeswoman could not give any details on the cause of the crash. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova, editing by Larry King)