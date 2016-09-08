FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak rescue helicopter crashes, four dead
September 8, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Slovak rescue helicopter crashes, four dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A rescue helicopter crashed in central Slovakia on Wednesday night, killing three rescuers and a patient aboard, a spokeswoman for the private rescue service Air Transport Europe said.

Rescuers found the helicopter and four bodies on Thursday morning in Strelniky, a mountainous area near Banska Bystrica, around 240 kilometres east of the capital, Bratislava.

The spokeswoman could not give any details on the cause of the crash. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova, editing by Larry King)

