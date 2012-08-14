FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak cbank says Q2 prelim growth exceeds expectations
August 14, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Slovak cbank says Q2 prelim growth exceeds expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Slovak economic growth in the second quarter exceeded expectations, the central bank said on Tuesday, adding net exports remained the key driver as domestic demand suffered from weak labour market.

The euro zone’s second poorest economy expanded by a much faster-than-expected 0.7 percent on the quarter in seasonally adjusted terms in April to June, the statistics office preliminary data showed earlier on Tuesday.

The National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), which forecasts a 2.5 percent growth this year, said deteriorating growth prospects across the EU were not visible at home so far.

“Slowing of the economic sentiment at home and in other European Union countries was not visible in Slovakia’s economic development in the second quarter. This could, however, affect the domestic economic development in the coming period,” the bank said in a statement.

The NBS said it saw no positive contribution from the government spending to the growth in the second quarter, nor did it expected a significant contribution from fixed investments. (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
