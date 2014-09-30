FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-TABLE-Slovak central bank cuts growth, inflation forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(adds unemployment, wages)

BRATISLAVA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank cut its forecasts for economic growth and inflation in a quarterly forecast update released on Tuesday.

The bank now sees Slovak gross domestic product growing by 2.3 percent in 2014, a 0.1 percentage point lower expansion compared with the previous forecast.

Consumer prices should stagnate annually this year before accelerating to 1.2 percent in 2015 and 1.9 percent in 2016.

The probability of deflation in Slovakia has decreased compared to the beginning of this year, Vice Governor Jan Toth told a news conference when presenting the new forecasts.

The bank sees the risks to its forecast as balanced, Governor Jozef Makuch said.

In 2015, the Slovak economy should grow by 2.9 percent, accelerating to 3.5 percent in 2016.

The economy grew 2.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter this year. ------------------------------------------------------------- DATA 2014 2015 2016 GDP (pct) +2.3 (+2.4) +2.9 (+3.2) +3.5 (+3.5) HICP (pct) 0.0 (+0.1) +1.2 (+1.6) +1.9 (+1.9)Unemployment rate (pct) 13.4 (13.5) 12.8 (12.8) 12.1 (12.0) Real wages (pct) +4.3 (+2.7) +1.4 (+2.0) +2.1 (+2.2) ------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Previous forecasts are in brackets. - Previous forecasts were published on June 10. GDP - Gross Domestic Product, real terms HICP - EU-norm inflation, year-average Unemployment rate - Labour Force survey Real wage - deflated by CPI inflation (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jan Lopatka)

