Tracking Germany, Slovak GDP powers ahead in Q1

BRATISLAVA, May 15 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s export-driven economy expanded by a much faster-than-expected 0.8 percent in the first quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, a touch below 0.9 percent the previous quarter, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

The preliminary flash estimate showed the euro zone’s second poorest economy, which is mainly driven by car production, rose by 3.1 percent on the year from January to March, versus 3.4 percent in the last three months of 2011.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected an expansion of 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter and 2.6 percent on an annual basis. The office will publish final GDP growth data on June 6. (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Michael Winfrey)