Slovak growth keeps momentum in Q2 despite euro woes
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

Slovak growth keeps momentum in Q2 despite euro woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s export-driven economy expanded by a much faster-than-expected 0.7 percent in the second quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, but slowed its rise from 0.8 percent seen in the previous quarter, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

The preliminary flash estimate showed one of the euro zone’s poorest economies, which is mainly driven by car production, rose by 2.7 percent on the year from April to June, versus 3.0 percent in the first three months of this year.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected an expansion of 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and 2.7 percent on an annual basis. The office will publish final GDP growth data on Sept 6.

