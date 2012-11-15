FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak economy maintains growth momentum in Q3
November 15, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Slovak economy maintains growth momentum in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s economy expanded by a faster-than-expected 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the second, matching the quarterly rise of the previous three months, the statistics office said on Thursday.

The preliminary estimate showed the euro zone state’s export-reliant economy, which has a dominant car manufacturing industry, rose by 2.2 percent on the year, versus 2.6 percent in the previous three months.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected an expansion of 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and 2.0 percent on an annual basis.

The office will publish final GDP growth data on Dec 6.

- For analysts forecasts please see ... (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by John Stonestreet)

