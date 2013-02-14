FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak economy grows in Q4, beating expectations
February 14, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Slovak economy grows in Q4, beating expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s economy rose 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2012 despite expectations of a drop triggered by poor demand from its key euro zone export markets, data showed on Thursday.

A preliminary estimate from the statistics office showed the euro zone state, whose economy is dominated by car manufacturing, rose by 0.7 percent on the year, versus 2.1 percent in the previous three months.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected a decline of 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter and a 1.5 percent rise on an annual basis. The central bank saw the economy falling by 0.2 percent on the quarter.

The office will publish final GDP growth data on March 6.

- For analysts forecasts please see ... (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Michael Winfrey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
