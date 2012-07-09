FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak May trade in much wider surplus than expected
July 9, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Slovak May trade in much wider surplus than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, July 9 (Reuters) - The Slovak trade balance
showed a much wider-than-expected 560.1 million euro ($689.31
million) surplus in May after a revised 444.6 million euro
surplus in April, the country's statistics office said on
Monday.
    The euro zone country is strongly driven by exports, led by
the car industry centered around assembly plants of Germany's
Volkswagen, France's PSA Peugeot Citroen 
and South Korean Kia Motors Corp..
    The surplus more than tripled to 2.442 billion euros last
year.
        
FOREIGN TRADE       MAY 12   APRIL 12    MAY 11    JAN-DEC 11   
(mln euro)    
Imports            4,715.6   4,578.9    4,818.2     53,966.1    
Exports            5,275.7   5,023.4    4,921.2     56,407.9    
Balance             +560.1    +444.6     +103.0     +2,441.9    
    
DYNAMICS OF TRADE
(pct y/y change)    
nominal imports      -2.1     +2.8       +25.9        +13.6    
nominal exports      +7.2    +11.6       +24.2        +16.9   
     
NOTE: The market had expected a 367.2 million euro surplus in
May, according to a Reuters poll .
   The April balance was revised from a previously reported
454.9 million euro surplus.
($1 = 0.8126 euros)

 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

