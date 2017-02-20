EIB to lend 500 million euros for Slovak projects this year

BRATISLAVA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) will fund projects in Slovakia worth 500 million euros ($531.25 million) this year, Vice-President Vazil Hudak said on Monday.

The projects will focus on research, development and innovation, and support small and medium-sized businesses with a focus on energy efficiency investments, he told reporters in Bratislava.

In 2016, lending in Slovakia by the EIB group including the European Investment Fund amounted to 918 million euros, or 1.1 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

Nearly half of the total came in 427 million euro funding for a highway bypass around the capital Bratislava.