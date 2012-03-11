FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak leftist claims victory, pledges fiscal consolidation
March 11, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 6 years ago

Slovak leftist claims victory, pledges fiscal consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 11 (Reuters) - Robert Fico, leader of Slovakia’s centre-left Smer party, pledged on Sunday to adopt measures to keep the country on a fiscal consolidation course and pursue a programme that would support a strong euro zone after winning the parliamentary election.

Fico said his party had won an outright majority in parliament, in line with nearly complete voting results, but said he was ready to take on a coalition partner if any of the other parties were ready to support Smer’s agenda.

Results from 94.2 percent of districts showed Smer party took 44.9 percent of the vote on Saturday, which would give it 84 seats in the 150-seat parliament, displacing a centre-right cabinet that collapsed in October.

