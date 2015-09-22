FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KPMG joins state firm SPP to advise Slovak government on power firm acquisition
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

KPMG joins state firm SPP to advise Slovak government on power firm acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - KPMG will join Slovak state-owned firm SPP in advising the government on a potential acquisition of an additional stake in electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne, SPP said on Tuesday.

Slovenske’s majority owner Enel has put its 66 percent stake for sale, and has picked privately-held Czech group EPH for exclusive talks.

The government is still trying to get into the process and potentially increase its 34 percent stake in the firm, possibly alongside with EPH. The government and EPH already co-own Slovak gas transit firm Eustream. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.