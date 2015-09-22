KPMG joins state firm SPP to advise Slovak government on power firm acquisition

BRATISLAVA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - KPMG will join Slovak state-owned firm SPP in advising the government on a potential acquisition of an additional stake in electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne, SPP said on Tuesday.

Slovenske’s majority owner Enel has put its 66 percent stake for sale, and has picked privately-held Czech group EPH for exclusive talks.

The government is still trying to get into the process and potentially increase its 34 percent stake in the firm, possibly alongside with EPH. The government and EPH already co-own Slovak gas transit firm Eustream. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka)