FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech EPH eyes role in Enel's sale of Slovak utility
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Czech EPH eyes role in Enel's sale of Slovak utility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 27 (Reuters) - Czech energy group EPH said on Monday it wanted to see if it is possible to find a deal in the interests of both Slovakia and Enel regarding the Italian company’s sale of a stake in Slovenske Elektrarne.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reiterated on Monday his government would obstruct the planned sale of Enel’s 66 percent stake in utility Slovenske Elektrarne. The state holds the remaining 34 percent of shares.

“EPH seeks to verify if it is possible to find a solution that would be in the interests of Slovakia and ENEL and in which EPH could play a meaningful role,” the company said.

Besides EPH, another potential bidder, Czech electricity company CEZ, said last week the dispute between the Slovak state and Enel made a bid for the stake less likely, while a Hungarian-led consortium said it was still interested. Enel expects bids by May 9.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.