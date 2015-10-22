FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel strikes broad agreement on Slovenske stake sale to EPH-source
October 22, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Enel strikes broad agreement on Slovenske stake sale to EPH-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Enel has reached a general agreement to sell part of its stake in Slovakia’s main electricity producer to Czech-based EPH, a senior source at Italy’s biggest utility said on Thursday.

State-controlled Enel said in August it was in exclusive talks with EPH over the sale of part of its 66 percent stake in Slovenske Elektrarne.

The source said the exclusive talks were meant to be wrapped up on October 16. Though a broad agreement had been struck, the parties decided to take another month to work out details.

Enel intends to sell its Slovenske Elektrarne holding in two stages and its CEO has previously said the first-stage sale could involve a stake of around 30 percent.

The stake sale is part of a 5 billion euro disposal plan at Enel.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za

