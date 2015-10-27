UPDATE 1-Slovakia wants option on power firm when Enel sells -PM

(Adds details, no comment from EPH)

BRATISLAVA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Slovakia wants an option to buy 17 percent of power producer Slovenske Elektrarne and take its holding to 51 percent once Enel starts selling its majority interest, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday.

Italy’s Enel is in exclusive talks to sell its 66 percent stake in Slovenske to Czech-based energy company EPH in two stages, 33 percent initially and the rest after the Mochovce nuclear plant expansion is completed in about 2018.

Slovakia has had strained relations with Enel over its management of the company as well as the delays and cost overruns at Mochovce, a project now estimated to cost 4.6 billion euros ($5.1 billion).

“If there is an agreement between Enel and someone on the sale of the first batch of 33 percent, we will want to have an option for 17 percent after the completion of units 3 and 4 at Mochovce,” Fico told reporters.

The centre-left government, which owns 34 percent of Slovenske Elektrarne, has long said it would seek a larger role in the company and has pressured Enel not to leave altogether before it successfully completes the nuclear plant.

While Fico’s remarks on Tuesday give more clarity on Slovakia’s intentions, it was not clear whether Enel or EPH would be willing to provide such an option.

EPH had no immediate comment on Fico’s remarks.

Economy Minister Vazil Hudak said this month the government may seek a stronger position at the firm through a shareholders’ agreement, rather than by raising its stake.

The Slovenske Elektrarne sale is part of a 5 billion euro disposal plan at Enel. ($1 = 0.9046 euros)