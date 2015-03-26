FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel will continue with Slovenske Elektrarne sale
March 26, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Enel will continue with Slovenske Elektrarne sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel will continue with the sale of its Slovakian generation business Slovenske Elektrarne, an Enel spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico said he was against Enel selling its majority stake in Sovenske Elektrarne before it completed the construction of new nuclear power units.

Enel’s sale of its 66 percent stake in the business is part of the group’s 5 billion euro disposal plans to cut debt and fund development.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

