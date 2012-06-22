FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia ratifies euro zone permanent bailout fund ESM
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia ratifies euro zone permanent bailout fund ESM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, June 22 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s parliament approved on Friday the euro zone’s permanent bailout scheme, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a tool in the bloc’s fight against the debt crisis.

Slovakia joined Portugal, France, Greece, Slovenia and Finland that have ratified the ESM, which requires 90 percent of the capital base of the currency bloc to come into effect in July as anticipated.

The ESM was meant to come into effect on July 1, but draft conclusions seen by Reuters on Thursday for next week’s summit of EU leaders showed they now aim to make it operational on July 9 due to delays in the ratification process in several euro zone countries, including the bloc’s paymaster Germany.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.