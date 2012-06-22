Slovakia ratifies euro zone permanent bailout fund ESM

BRATISLAVA, June 22 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s parliament approved on Friday the euro zone’s permanent bailout scheme, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a tool in the bloc’s fight against the debt crisis.

Slovakia joined Portugal, France, Greece, Slovenia and Finland that have ratified the ESM, which requires 90 percent of the capital base of the currency bloc to come into effect in July as anticipated.

The ESM was meant to come into effect on July 1, but draft conclusions seen by Reuters on Thursday for next week’s summit of EU leaders showed they now aim to make it operational on July 9 due to delays in the ratification process in several euro zone countries, including the bloc’s paymaster Germany.