FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak govt approves participation in ESM
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

Slovak govt approves participation in ESM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 31 (Reuters) - The Slovak government on Thursday approved the country’s participation in the euro zone’s permanent rescue mechanism, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

A previous administration in the small euro zone member had prompted hiccups on moves by the EU to fight the debt and banking crisis by demanding concessions or refusing to pay its part of bailouts.

But Robert Fico, in power since April for a second stint as prime minister, had promised his European counterparts the administration would back the ESM without fuss.

Parliament is expected to ratify the treaty swiftly and without hurdles next month thanks to Fico’s Smer party holding a comfortable majority of 83 votes in the 150-seat house.

The ESM is expected to start operating in July, together with the temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and will jointly be able to lend up to 700 billion euros to bail out euro zone member countries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.