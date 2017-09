LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic has mandated KBC Group, Societe Generale CIB and Erste Group as joint lead managers for a forthcoming 12-year euro benchmark bond, according to a lead banker.

The syndicated transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future.

The sovereign is rated A2/A/A+. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)