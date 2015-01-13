FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Slovakia begins marketing 12-year euro benchmark bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic has started marketing a new 12-year euro benchmark bond at low to mid 60bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The issuer, rated A2/A/A+ by Moody‘s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, is currently taking indications of interest for the Reg S only transaction.

The deal is expected to price later today via KBC Group, Societe Generale CIB and Erste Group and the notes will settle on January 21, 2015, and mature on January 21, 2027. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)

